Change of venue hearing in Breasia Terrell murder case set for late April

Scott County court officials set for April 28 a hearing on a possible change of venue for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 49, a registered sex offender, faces one charge each of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to court records.

Breasia was last seen at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, Davenport, where Dinkins lived with his girlfriend. Breasia was sleeping over at their apartment with her half-brother, Dinkins' son.

Police allege Dinkins shot her and hid her body.

Police and community members searched Davenport and Clinton County for months before two fishermen discovered her body in March 2021 near DeWitt.

During a hearing Friday, Scott County District Court Judge Henry W. Latham II, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton, and Jennifer Frese, one of Dinkins’ newly appointed attorneys, set the change of venue hearing.

The judge granted a change of venue on March 31.

Chad and Jennifer Frese were appointed Monday, according to court records, replacing the Scott County Public Defender’s Office after a conflict arose between Dinkins and then defense attorneys Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby.

Dinkins asked for new attorneys in January, stating in court filings that communication with Puentes had broken down. That request was denied, but Puentes and Worby later asked to withdraw, saying Dinkins refused to communicate with them.

Latham, Walton and Frese also scheduled other hearings, including the possible trial on Oct. 17.

Dinkins did not appear for the hearing, and Frese appeared remotely.

After the hearing, Walton said the trial might last two or three weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.