Three men accused of robbing a Moline convenience store are facing charges.
Officers were notified around 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, of the robbery of the convenience store at 1901 16th St., according to the Moline Police Department.
According to court records and the police, the three are:
• Benjamin T. Long, 34, of Silvis, charged with aggravated robbery. Authorities contend Long or someone for whom he was responsible took money from the victim by implying he had a firearm and threatening the imminent use of force.
Long was in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to court records. He was being held on $100,000 bail, which means he would have to post $10,000 to be released.
Long was arrested Wednesday, according to police reports.
• Rocky John Henry Hantz, 38, of Moline, charged with aggravated robbery. Court records state he was charged, but did not provide more detail. The police department said the charge was related to the May 22 robbery.
Police arrested Hantz Thursday afternoon.
• Corey M. Dvorak, 36, Rock Island, charged with aggravated robbery. Court records state he was charged, but did not provide more detail. The police department said the charge was related to the May 22 robbery.
Police were still looking for Dvorak as of Friday afternoon.
The police department also has stated that the robbery is related to an attempted robbery that happened around 9:19 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Midwest Bank in the 3900 block of 16th Street.
The charges filed Thursday against the three men are only related to the convenience store robbery.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Corey Dvorak is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.