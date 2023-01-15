Charges accusing Davenport man of lying on form to buy gun dropped after error found in crime database

Charges accusing a Davenport man of providing false information on a form to purchase a firearm have been dropped after it was found that he had never been convicted of a felony, and there was an error in the NCIC, or National Crime Information Center, database.

Charges against Tupac Amaru Shakur, 37, were dropped Dec. 9.

Shakur had been arrested Dec. 1 by Davenport police after he went to two gun stores and on ATF Form 4473 indicated that he had never been convicted of a felony. But NCIC records incorrectly showed that he had.

Shakur had been charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of providing false information while acquiring a firearm. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to his motion to dismiss the cases, Assistant Scott County Attorney Austin Lenz found during his investigation that there was “a clerical error with how the defendant’s 1997 Rock Island County conviction was logged into the NCIC criminal database which made it appear that the defendant had a felony conviction. Accordingly, because the defendant has not been convicted of a felony the defendant is not prohibited from purchasing or attempting to purchase firearms as a convicted felon.”

Scott County District Court Judge Joel Barrows signed Lenz’s motion dismissing both charges against Shakur.

Lenz added in his motion that the “State does not resist this matter being expunged from the defendant’s record.”

According to the Scott County District Court records, Shakur was born Cortez Royal Hunter on Feb. 2, 1985. Hunter was allowed to change his name to Tupac Amaru Shakur by District Judge Stuart Werling.