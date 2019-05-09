Charges have been dismissed against a woman accused of stealing money from the Rockridge School District.
Angela D. Strong, 52, of Illinois City, initially was charged with two counts of theft, according to county court records. Authorities contended that in June and July of 2018, Strong took more than $500 from the district with the intent to permanently deprive the district of the money.
Thursday, she appeared before Judge Carol M. Pentuic, who told her the charges had been dismissed, but could still be refiled. The judge did not state why the case against Strong had been dropped.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Patricia Castro could not immediately comment on the case because she was heading into a meeting Thursday afternoon.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.