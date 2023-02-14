Charges have been filed against the driver of a UTV that crashed Dec. 1, injuring all six people on board, Scott County Sheriff's Detective Alex Gries said.

Curt Damon Bell, 54, of Princeton, was driving the camouflage 2022 CFMOTO 800cc UTV that crashed at 6:22 p.m. in the 26500 block of 257th St. in Princeton.

Bell had five passengers on the UTV ranging in age from 11 to 19 years old.

Sheriff’s investigators said the vehicle was eastbound on the south side of 257th Street when Bell lost control. The vehicle appeared to have struck a fence and rolled into a ditch.

Two of the passengers had to be airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, while Bell and the three other passengers were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

Bell is charged with:

Operating while intoxicated-first offense, a serious misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Four counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.

One count of child endangerment causing bodily injury. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Reckless driving, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

Bell was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:37 p.m. Monday. He was released after posting 10% of a $36,300 bond through a bonding company. He will make a first appearance on the charges in Scott County District Court at a later date.