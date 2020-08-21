Charges filed in deadly hit-and-run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police say he hit a pedestrian who later died.

On August 11 at 12:26 a.m., a Moline police officer was on patrol in the 3600 block of Eastbound John Deere Road and located a pedestrian lying on the roadway. The pedestrian victim was identified as 20-year-old Abrham Eneyew of Moline and later died.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit conducted an investigation into the incident. Police have identified Yacoub Gadiaga as the driver who struck Eneyew. Gadiaga was driving a silver 2008 Lexus SUV at the time of the traffic crash, according to police. They determined Gadiaga was eastbound on John Deere, when he struck Eneyew. Through examination of physical evidence at the scene, examination of the suspect vehicle, examination of the vehicle event data recorder and investigative interviews, it was determined that Eneyew was walking in a lane of traffic on eastbound John Deere Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police say Gadiaga did stop his vehicle to locate what he thought was a deer, but did not locate anything. Gadiaga left the scene. The case file was turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney for review. On August 19, the State’s Attorney’s Office determined that probable cause existed for charges related to leaving the scene of an accident.