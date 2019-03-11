A charge of felony theft has been filed against Carolyn R. Kerr in relation to a theft investigation at the Rock Island County Treasurer’s Office.
State and county officials confirmed in December that the investigation was under way, but released few other details.
Kerr, 39, Rock Island, was identified in court documents filed Monday. Those documents allege she committed a series of acts between July 2, 2018 and Nov. 2, 2018, that were designed to deprive the county of more than $500 and less than $10,000.
The Illinois State Police is investigating the case. It is being prosecuted by the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor.