Charges are pending against an 18-year-old Clinton woman who crashed a stolen vehicle into a field after trying to elude law enforcement Tuesday morning, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
A crash reported released Friday identified the woman as Jasmine Mary Sheley. The sheriff’s office has not yet said what charges she faces. Sheley was not in custody as of Friday morning.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Clinton Police Department took a report of a stolen pickup truck from a convenience store on Camanche Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy from the sheriff’s office the truck on U.S. 30 near DeWitt heading eastbound around 7:25 a.m. and tried to pull it over as it approached 380th Avenue near Low Moor, according to the crash report.
The driver, later identified as Sheley, took the eastbound off-ramp to 380th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The truck could not make the turn because of the speeds and ran a stop sign, went across 380th Avenue and went airborne for 51 feet before it landed and then continued on into a field where it came to a stop.
Sheley was transported to Mercy Medical Center-Clinton for treatment of serious injuries.
Sheriff Rick Lincoln did not know her condition Friday.
The truck was totaled.