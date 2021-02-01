Chase in Davenport ends in crash

A police pursuit Monday morning ended in a crash into a power line pole at the corner of West Second and North Howell streets.
Witnesses from the neighborhood said a SUV slid into the pole while Davenport police vehicles were in pursuit.
The witnesses said “two or three” individuals jumped from the SUV and fled the scene.
The Davenport Police didn't say if any of the occupants of the vehicle have been arrested.
Tom Loewy
