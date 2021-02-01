 Skip to main content
Chase in Davenport ends in crash
Chase in Davenport ends in crash

Chase ends in crash

MidAmerican Energy crews work to repair a pole on the corner of West Second and North Howell streets Monday morning after an SUV chased by Davenport police slammed into the pole. Witnesses said “two or three” people fled the SUV.

 Tom Loewy

A police pursuit Monday morning ended in a crash into a power line pole at the corner of West Second and North Howell streets.

Witnesses from the neighborhood said a SUV slid into the pole while Davenport police vehicles were in pursuit.

The witnesses said “two or three” individuals jumped from the SUV and fled the scene.

The Davenport Police didn't say if any of the occupants of the vehicle have been arrested.

