Chicago man accused of attempted sexual assault in Bettendorf

Scott County authorities allege a Chicago man attempted to sexually abuse a person in Bettendorf.

Vincent L. Alexander, 51, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, according to Scott County court records.

Authorities allege the incident happened Aug. 22, 2019, in a home in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.

A warrant for Alexander’s arrest was issued in July of 2020, according to court records. It was served against him Thursday in the Scott County Jail.

He was booked into the jail late Thursday morning after he was arrested by the Davenport Police Department, according to the jail website. He was still in custody early Friday afternoon.

Alexander’s bond has been set at $2,000 cash.

His next court date has been set for April 8.

