 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Chicago man accused of attempted sexual assault in Bettendorf

  • Updated
  • 0
Vincent L. Alexander

Vincent L. Alexander

 Scott County Jail

Scott County authorities allege a Chicago man attempted to sexually abuse a person in Bettendorf.

Vincent L. Alexander, 51, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, according to Scott County court records.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Authorities allege the incident happened Aug. 22, 2019, in a home in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.

A warrant for Alexander’s arrest was issued in July of 2020, according to court records. It was served against him Thursday in the Scott County Jail.

He was booked into the jail late Thursday morning after he was arrested by the Davenport Police Department, according to the jail website. He was still in custody early Friday afternoon.

Alexander’s bond has been set at $2,000 cash.

His next court date has been set for April 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jared Kushner testified for 6 hours before Capitol Riot committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News