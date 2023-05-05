The Moline Police Department and FBI arrested a Chicago man Friday in the robbery of Chase Bank.

Eric A. Boyd, 55, was arrested at his Chicago residence, a news release from the Moline Police Department said. He is charged with Monday's robbery of the Chase Bank at 501 15th Street.

Police earlier this week described the suspect as a male, wearing a rubber mask depicting an old man's face. He entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a teller.

The robber then fled on foot, heading west on 5th Avenue, and may have gotten into a black SUV near 13th Street.

Boyd was located at his residence in Chicago by the FBI's Springfield Division, Quad-Cities Safe Streets Task Force, and Moline Police detectives. They served a federal search warrant and federal arrest warrant in Chicago early Friday morning.

Boyd is being charged with armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence by the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

“This was just outstanding police work by Det. Mike Griffin, Det. Jeremy McAuliffe, Det. Sean Hoover, Det. Cesar Lopez and Lt. Andrew Raya. While I cannot go into the details of the investigation, I can say it was great work by this skilled investigative team that resulted in a quick arrest of a suspect in this case,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said in a statement. “We would also like to thank our partners with the FBI for their assistance on this case. Moline has had a long partnership with the FBI, and we work very closely with the local agents. The Moline Police Department has federally deputized task force officers working on the FBI Quad Cities Safe Streets Task Force, which makes the partnership very efficient and effective for our community.”

Boyd made an initial appearance Friday in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bond, pending further court proceedings.

In addition to the FBI's Springfield office and Quad Cities Safe Streets Task Force, Moline police were assisted by the FBI Chicago Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, Milan Police Department, Ottawa Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

The incident is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department.