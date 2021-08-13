Chicago man arrested on gun charges in Henry County

A Chicago man was arrested on gun charges in Henry County Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Illinois State Patrol.

An ISP trooper reportedly stopped to help a stranded motorist on Interstate 80, eastbound milepost 24, just before 7 a.m. Thursday. The trooper noticed a firearm in the car and arrested Antwaun K. Harris, the only occupant of the vehicle.

Harris, 25, has been charged with armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Harris is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.

