DAVENPORT — A Chicago man is facing charges in Scott County after leading officers on a two-state chase early Monday, according to police.
Andre Stackhouse, 28, of the 7300 block of Dorchester Avenue, is charged with eluding — a serious misdemeanor — in Scott County Court. He also was cited for having an invalid driver’s license and an open container.
He also is wanted on an interstate detainer issued by the Illinois State Police.
At 3:10 a.m. Monday, an Iowa state trooper was advised that state police in Illinois were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle that was located by Rock Island County and was being pursued into Iowa on Interstate 280, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Iowa State Patrol.
Radio traffic indicated the vehicle as a black Dodge Magnum westbound on I-80 with three of the four tires destroyed by stop sticks.
The trooper also was advised that an officer in Illinois saw a handgun in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The Iowa trooper began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle was all over the road because of the damage done to the tires.
The vehicle exited I-80 at the Stockton interchange and headed north on 20th Avenue. The trooper could hear the vehicle accelerate in an attempt to get away.
The trooper struck the driver side rear quarter panel of the vehicle and pushed it into the west ditch of 20th Avenue in an attempt to end the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Stackhouse, the driver, was taken into custody. Bond on the charges was set Monday at $2,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on May 30.