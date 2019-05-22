More charges have been filed against a Chicago man who police say led officers on a chase from Henry County, Illinois, to Scott County early Monday.
Illinois State Police said Wednesday they have charged Andre Stackhouse, 28, with aggravated fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and multiple traffic offenses in Henry County.
Trooper Jason Wilson, safety education officer for District 7 in East Moline, said in a media release that Stackhouse will be transferred from the Scott County Jail, where he was being held on misdemeanor and traffic charges, to the Henry County Jail on Wednesday.
At 1:40 p.m. Monday, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on a black Dodge passenger car on Interstate 80 eastbound three miles west of Atkinson for a traffic violation, according to the release.
Stackhouse, the sole occupant of the vehicle, had a suspended driver's license and was removed from the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, an officer found a gun in the center console. When the trooper attempted to take him into custody, a struggle ensued and the trooper unsuccessfully deployed a stun gun. Stackhouse ran back into the vehicle and fled.
A short time later, a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued; a Geneseo police officer deployed spike strips and disabled one of the tires, but the chase continued on I-80 west bound.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies located and assumed control of the pursuit through the county on I-74 and continued to I-80 to I-74 to I-280.
The vehicle fled across the I-280 Bridge and Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Iowa State Patrol assumed control.
Forcible stop techniques were utilized and the vehicle was successfully stopped and Stackhouse taken into custody.