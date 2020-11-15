Chicago man jailed for kicking in door, threatening to shoot resident and then led police on chase

A Chicago man was in the Scott County jail after he allegedly fled from police after breaking into a Davenport home Saturday and threatening to shoot the resident.

Ronald O. Sawyer, 28, was arrested Saturday afternoon, and was still in custody Sunday night with bond set at $40,000.

According to Davenport police affidavits, Sawyer allegedly kicked in a locked front door of a home in the 2000 block of Warren Street at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He was said to have had a firearm in his possession and allegedly threatened a resident of the house.

Sawyer then left the area in a Chevy Malibu. A marked Davenport police cruiser attempted to stop the vehicle unsuccessfully. That led to a vehicle chase with speeds estimated at 60 mph, in areas of a 35 mph posted speed limit.

Sawyer then reportedly struck a house, fled from his vehicle on foot and allegedly ignored officer commands to stop. An officer injured their knee, causing pain and swelling, during the pursuit, the Davenport police affidavit said.

For all of that, the Chicago man is charged with burglary in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm (2015 felony convictions from Illinois), felony eluding officers, assault while participating in a felony and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.

Sawyer also received several misdemeanor traffic charges, and is wanted out of Rock Island County for two warrants in 2019 traffic cases, online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.