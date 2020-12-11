Chicago man on parole arrested in Bettendorf arrested for allegedly peddling meth, heroin

A Chicago man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested for allegedly peddling crystal methamphetamine and heroin, and possessing a stolen firearm, Bettendorf Police said.

Chovontae M. R. Farmer, 29, was paroled Jan. 10 from the Vienna Correctional Center for a 2012 robbery conviction, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Kevin Hopkins, at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Bettendorf officers went to the Ramada By Wyndham hotel, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, with a warrant to search Farmer’s room, as well as his rental car and two cell phones found in his possession.

During the search, officers seized 63.8 grams of heroin, much of which was prepackaged in baggies ready for sale. There also were two larger bags of heroin, according to police.

Officers also seized 77.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Farmer’s laundry bag, officers seized a Sig-Sauer 9mm pistol reported stolen out of Portage, Ind., on Aug. 28, 2019.

During a post-Miranda interview, Farmer allegedly admitted the drugs were his and that he had been selling heroin and meth in the Quad-Cities and conspiring with more than one person to sell drugs.