Chicago man on parole arrested in Bettendorf arrested for allegedly peddling meth, heroin

A Chicago man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested for allegedly peddling crystal methamphetamine and heroin, and possessing a stolen firearm, Bettendorf Police said.
Chovontae M. R. Farmer, 29, was paroled Jan. 10 from the Vienna Correctional Center for a 2012 robbery conviction, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Kevin Hopkins, at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Bettendorf officers went to the Ramada By Wyndham hotel, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, with a warrant to search Farmer’s room, as well as his rental car and two cell phones found in his possession.
During the search, officers seized 63.8 grams of heroin, much of which was prepackaged in baggies ready for sale. There also were two larger bags of heroin, according to police.
Officers also seized 77.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
In Farmer’s laundry bag, officers seized a Sig-Sauer 9mm pistol reported stolen out of Portage, Ind., on Aug. 28, 2019.
During a post-Miranda interview, Farmer allegedly admitted the drugs were his and that he had been selling heroin and meth in the Quad-Cities and conspiring with more than one person to sell drugs.
Farmer is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
He also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Farmer also is charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
As Farmer is on parole, he was being held without bond Friday night in the Scott County Jail.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Scott County District Court.
