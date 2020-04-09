Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for death of girlfriend's son in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 28-year-old Chicago man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

A Scott County jury convicted Tre Henderson on Feb. 13 on one count each of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts.

Scott County District Judge Tom Reidel merged the sentences for first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, the latter of which carries a prison sentence of 50 years of which 40% must be served before parole can be granted. Reidel also sentenced Henderson to another 50 years in prison for the conviction for child endangerment-multiple acts.

Due to the COVID-19 impact on the courts, Henderson waived his right to be in court at the time of sentencing and had his attorney, Michael Adams, appear for him. Henderson indicated on the form he signed to waive his personal appearance that he will appeal his conviction and sentence.

Henderson’s girlfriend, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 26, the mother of the murdered boy, Ja’Shawn Russell, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to charges of child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts.