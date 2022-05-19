Chicago man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison after his girlfriend dies of fentanyl overdose in the Quad-Cities

A Chicago man will serve more than 24 years in federal prison for his involvement in a drug deal that led to his girlfriend's overdose.

Antonio Larvell Thomas, Jr., 25, was sentenced Tuesday, May 17, to 294 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death. He must serve an additional five years of supervised release after his release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In 2019, Quad-Cities area law enforcement began investigating Thomas' involvement in a heroin and methamphetamine conspiracy, according to a news release from the U.S. States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Officers made multiple controlled buys with Thomas arranging to distribute fentanyl purported to be heroin. He also was implicated in drug and gun seizures.

On January 5, 2020, Thomas’ girlfriend was found unresponsive in a Davenport hotel room they shared. She was pronounced dead and an autopsy revealed she died of a fentanyl overdose.

The investigation determined the fentanyl she ingested belonged to Thomas. When he was arrested, he had additional fentanyl in his possession.

On December 18, 2020, Thomas pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration handled the investigation.

