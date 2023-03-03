A Chicago man with arrest warrants in six different jurisdictions in three states is facing burglary charges after he allegedly remained inside the West Kimberly Road Walmart store after hours Wednesday to steal electronic equipment, Davenport police said.

Stanley Marquise Bradford, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and possession of burglary tools, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Hylton, at 11 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the Walmart store at 3101 W. Kimberly Road to investigate an active theft in progress.

Bradford had intentionally remained inside the store after it was closed to the public at 10 p.m., even after being told by employees the store was closed. Bradford went into an area marked for employees only and remained in the store.

Using tools he had brought with him, Bradford broke into a locked electronics case and took several items from the case. He hid the items in a suitcase.

When confronted by police Bradford ran from police and went out an emergency exit. Bradford was able to run through a nearby neighborhood and hide in backyards before he was caught and placed under arrest.

Bradford was charged with interference with official acts for fleeing police. The charge is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

In a post-Miranda interview, Bradford admitted to police he went into the store to commit the theft, and that he intended to sell the items.

Walmart surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Bradford was being booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:29 a.m. Thursday. He was being held Thursday night on a $10,000 cash-only bond, as well as $71,110 in cash or surety bonds, and without bond on two of the arrest warrants.

During a preliminary hearing held Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 10.

Sommers assigned the Public Defender’s Office to represent Bradford in the case.

Bradford has warrants for his arrest in six jurisdictions in three states.

In Illinois, Bradford is wanted in Champaign County on a burglary charge, in Coles County on a theft charge, in Will County for burglary and retail theft, and in DeKalb County for retail theft.

Bradford also is wanted in DeKalb County, Indiana, on a charge of corrupt of business influence, a racketeering charge, and in Racine County, Wisconsin on a charge of attempting to flee or elude a police officer.