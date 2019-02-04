GENESEO — Three Chicago residents, who allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills at Culver's restaurant in Geneseo, will see their charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
Kamaya A. Jones, 21, and Ashanti L. Jones, 23, were charged Jan. 24 with two counts Class 3 felony forgery, and Lee O. Cole, 22, was charged with one count of forgery.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Sgt. Ben Sleaford of the Geneseo Police Department testified that Culver's employees called police on Jan. 23 stating two female customers had tried to pass a fake $100 bill. He said they had been riding in a small silver Chevy sedan with heavy rear-end damage. A search of the vehicle yielded a backpack with counterfeit currency and identification for Ashanti Jones in a wallet.
Sleaford said a search warrant served on the vehicle at the police department led to the detection of eight counterfeit $100 bills and two bags of cannabis as well as Save-A-Lot receipts. He said Kewanee police were working on same Save-A-Lot case.
Both women advised they were aware the bills were counterfeit, according to Sleaford, who said Cole invoked his right to counsel. He said police detected a hidden compartment behind the glove box with the counterfeit bills in it, and Cole was one of two names on the vehicle title.
Sleaford said earlier in the day, Geneseo police received information from the Princeton Police Department regarding subjects in a small silver vehicle with heavy rear-end damage. He said the Secret Service was involved in reference to the counterfeit bills, and investigators from Princeton and Peru were part of a joint interview with the women.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and Feb. 21 pre-trial hearings were set. All three remain in custody in the Henry County Jail on $75,000 bond.