Chief Sikorski updates city council on missing Breasia Terrell

Sikorski said he understood that “emotions are running high.”

“But the one goal is to find Breasia,” he said. “I understand that people, when they don’t hear all the things that are being done behind the scenes, it can seem like that not enough is being done.

“I can assure you that Breasia is our number one priority as an agency,” he said. “Yes we still have to go out and handle 911 calls as an agency.”

But the department has committed all of its resources into finding Breasia, he added. “All of the investigators in the detective bureau are working the case, “tirelessly throughout the days and nights.”

With the help of the FBI, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigation, “We’re using all of the assets we have available to this city and beyond,” Sikorski said.

“She is our priority,” he said of Breasia.

“There has been an outpouring of help from the community,” Sikorski said. “Our community has come out and is all-in in trying to find Breasia. That has been my experience throughout this endeavor. The community has been here and wanting to help.”