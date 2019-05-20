CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge man will see a felony charge of aggravated battery of a child move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a hearing Monday.
Edward S. Espinoza, 24, was charged May 10 with two counts of the Class 3 felony.
According to testimony at Monday's preliminary hearing, Detective Joe Bedford of the Henry County Sheriff's Department said they investigated a complaint from Angela Taflinger who said her 19-month-old granddaughter had bruising on the face and buttocks. The child's mother, Kerrington Strand, advised that she found bruising near the child's eye area and then on her buttocks, and her boyfriend, Edward Espinoza, spanked the child earlier in the day.
After Espinoza waived his Miranda rights, he told the detective that he had stayed alone with the child and was giving her a bath when she defecated in the bath water, so he spanked her. He said when he noticed her buttocks were bruised, he called his girlfriend to let her know that he had spanked the child too hard. He said he did not give the child the facial bruise, but was downstairs and heard a loud bang and assumed she'd hit her head on the crib.
According to Bedford, the Department of Child and Family Services was also involved in the investigation.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a June 20 pre-trial hearing was set. Espinoza remained in custody on $100,000 bond as of Monday.