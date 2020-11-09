Child ejected in Monday rollover crash in LeClaire

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash in LeClaire Monday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries to a child ejected from the vehicle.

The department responded to a call of a rollover crash in the area of the 25000 block of 205th Street in rural LeClaire at about 3:28 p.m. Monday, a department news release said.

Once there, authorities identified Alicia Trujillo, 38, of LeClaire, as the driver of a green 1998 Ford Ranger that she had been driving eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and fish tailed toward the south ditch.

The rear tires entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to rollover on its passenger side and one of the child occupants was ejected from the truck.

That child was transported to an area hospital before ultimately being taken by a medical helicopter to The University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Trujillo and another child were taken to Genesis East and released shortly afterwards. The department said neither child was wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by county authorities. Scott County deputies, and the department's accident investigation team. They were assisted Monday by LeClaire police and fire personnel and Medic Ambulance.

