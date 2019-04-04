A man was arrested Wednesday after Bettendorf police say his two-year-old son fell out of a vehicle they were both riding in.
Wesley Thomas Hendley, 31, who has addresses listed in Bettendorf and Rock Island, was booked into the Scott County Jail on a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also was cited for no child restraint and was picked up on an interstate warrant out of Rock Island County, records show.
At 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, Hendley was a front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
Hendley’s two-year-old son was in the back seat and was not secured in a child car seat or seat belt, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bettendorf Police Department.
As the vehicle was turning into a parking lot in the 3300 block of Middle Road, the boy fell out of the vehicle by way of the rear passenger side door and struck his head, face and hands on the heavily traveled, four-lane roadway.
He had a large bump on his forehead, a red “road rash” scrape on his left cheek and several of his fingers were injured and bloody, according to the affidavit.
An officer observed the vehicle as it was parked in a Hy-Vee parking lot. Hendley went inside to pick up a prescription and bought a bottle of Mountain Dew, while the driver and the boy stayed inside the vehicle.
The boy was climbing around the back seat and was still not secured in a seat belt or child car seat.
Neither Hendley nor the driver called 911 after the boy fell out of the vehicle, and neither seemed concerned with seeking medical attention for him, according to the affidavit.
Subsequently a child car seat was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Hendley will be arraigned on the charges April 25. Bond was set Thursday morning at $5,000 cash or surety.