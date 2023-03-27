A Davenport man and woman have been accused of providing excessive amounts of alcohol to a child who then had to be hospitalized.

Police initially went to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 3700 block of West Locust Street, records show.

As a result of the investigation, police think Dakota J. Green, 28, and Darshayla C. Huge, 31, knowingly gave the child the alcohol, causing a substantial risk of injury.

The child had a BAC of .305 and had to be hospitalized, records state. The court records did not provide further details on the child's condition or age.

Scott County authorities have charged Green and Huge each with a single count of child endangerment with bodily injury.

Green was free on a $5,000 bond as of Monday afternoon, according to the Scott County Jail’s website, and Huge remained in custody, held on a $5,000 bond.

Both made their initial appearance Sunday, according to court records, and their next court appearances are scheduled for April 5.