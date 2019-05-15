{{featured_button_text}}
051619-mda-nws-carboncliff-01.jpg

A MedForce helicopter lifts off from a Carbon Cliff Park carrying a young patient involved in a lawn mower accident on Wednesday.

 ANTHONY WATT / awatt@qconline.com

A toddler was hurt Wednesday afternoon in Carbon Cliff when a riding lawnmower severely injured the child's leg. 

Authorities were called around 3:30 p.m. to a Carbon Cliff residence after a mower backed over the 2-year-old, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. The child was flown by helicopter from Carbon Cliff to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, in Iowa City, for treatment. 

The child's name has not been released, and the incident is under investigation. 

The sheriff's office, Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, Genesis Ambulance, and Medforce all took part in aiding the injured child. 

