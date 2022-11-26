Child sex predator receives 32-year federal prison sentence

A Geneseo man who earlier this year pleaded guilty to five federal counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Tristan Scott Blank 25, to 360 months, or 30 years, on the first four counts of the indictment, and a consecutive 24 months, or two years, on the fifth count of the indictment.

Darrow also sentenced Blank to serve a life time on federal supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.

Blank will receive credit for the time he has served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

During the sentencing hearing, Darrow noted that Blank had sexually assaulted two children and exploited 21 others. Many of the victims were children Blank knew or specifically targeted for exploitation.

Blank was arrested by Geneseo Police in November 2018.

During the investigation it was learned that Blank used a female persona to entice more than 20 victims to send him nude photographs and videos. Blank then threatened to distribute the images if the victims did not continue sending images or perform sexual acts with him.

When arrested, Blank initially was charged in Henry County Circuit Court with four counts of child pornography-soliciting a photo, two counts of child pornography-producing or selling, two counts of child pornography-possession of film or photos, two counts of grooming, two counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of criminal sexual abuse, and one count of distributing explicit matter to a minor.

Federal authorities took over the case July 22, 2019, charging Blank with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Blank pleaded guilty to the federal charges on Jan. 6 during a change of plea hearing in Rock Island Federal Court.

According to U.S. District Court, Rock Island, court documents, many of the children that Blank manipulated he knew through his position as a basketball coach.

Some of Blank’s activities were part of a scheme with a co-conspirator in the United Kingdom that Blank had met over the internet when he was 17.

According to court documents, a serial child exploiter, identified as S.W., found Blank over the internet and once he had exploited Blank he began grooming him to become a child exploiter. S.W. entered into a slave-master relationship with Blank. S.W. and others exploited Blank when Blank was a minor.

The slave-master relationship between S.W. and Blank continued until May 31, 2019, when English law enforcement found S.W. and arrested him. On S.W.’s media officers found images of Blank being exploited.

After sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger said in a news release that, “Blank manipulated and blackmailed children into producing sexual images for his own sexual gratification. His significant term of imprisonment and lifetime supervision will provide some measure of justice to the victims and their families. These brave, resilient children now have justice and can continue to move forward with their lives.”

U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris said in a news release that, “This case shows the importance of parents engaging with their children in discussions about online safety, including talking about sextortion.”

The U.S. Secret Service, Illinois State Police and the Geneseo Police Department investigated the case. Assisting in the investigation were Braveheart Child Advocacy Center, Colona Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

In the United Kingdom, Greater Manchester Police, Serious Crime Division, assisted with the investigation.