Davenport Police by the Putnam for a report of shots fired in the area. No word on injuries at this point #Qctimes pic.twitter.com/ov6lF9G2MR— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2019
Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of Davenport School District, says staff and students at Children’s Village West (next to Putnam) was placed in lockdown around 2:10 pm after a shots fired incident at corner of 12th and Wilkes streets. Lock down lifted at 2:40. No one injured #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2019
Davenport PD responded at 2:09 pm to 2200 block of W 13th St for a report of shots fired. Officers canvassed the area and located casings. No damaged or injuries were reported. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2019
Few minutes later, police responded to 12th and Wilkes for a second report of shots fired. Officers canvased the area and located a parked vehicle damaged by gunfire and shell casings. No injuries were reported. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2019
Detectives are following up. It is not determined at this point if both incidents are related #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2019