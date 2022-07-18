 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Davenport names Major Jeff Bladel as chief to replace retiring Sikorski

Jeff Bladel

Davenport Police Department Maj. Jeff Bladel talks about the new National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a forensic ballistics evidence tracker that’s managed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

 FILE PHOTO

The City of Davenport announced Monday that Jeff Bladel has been named Police Chief to replace retiring Chief Paul Sikorski in August.

Bladel will assume his new duties Aug. 30.

Blade is a 27-year veteran of the force. He also is the son of former Scott County Sheriff and Davenport Police Chief Mike Bladel.

Bladel has served in the position of Major, or Assistant Chief, since 2016.

Bladel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University, and a Master of Science degree in law enforcement intelligence and analysis from Michigan State University.

“Major Bladel has devoted his life in service to the Davenport Police Department, protecting and caring for the well-being of the community,” Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said in a news release Monday. “His commitment, education and professional success at every level of leadership within the department make him an outstanding choice for this role.”

People are also reading…

Bladel said in the news release that he is honored to be named the city’s next chief of police.

“Having been a lifelong resident of Davenport, I care deeply for the residents and the safety of our community,” Bladel said. “I care deeply for the residents and the safety of our community.

“The Davenport Police Department is comprised of extraordinary men and women and I am honored to have worked with such a tremendous team over the years,” he added.

