City, police look to foster community relations in Davenport

"There was a time when we saw a spike in burglaries in our neighborhood — people with crow bars breaking into homes, sometimes with the people home," Reichel said. "We went to the police and talked about neighborhood watch programs and we learned they rarely last.

"What happens is the crime subsides and the neighborhood watch often fades away."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the help of the Madison Police Department, Reichel started monthly meetings with her neighbors. Police officers attended, as well as other public officials.

"We built a relationship between our police department and our neighborhood," Reichel said. "We built a social support network for each other. People look forward to the monthly meetings because it offers a time for neighbors to catch up."

Reichel said crime still occurs in her neighborhood from "time to time," but the Good Neighbor Project helps people be active and "not panic."

Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris brought the Good Neighbor Program to the city.