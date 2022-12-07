Clinton brothers charged with robbing woman at gunpoint, threatening to kill her

Two Clinton brothers are facing robbery and weapons charges after they threatened to kill the estranged girlfriend of one of the men in addition to robbing her at gunpoint of her ATM card to withdraw money from her bank account.

Sean Bryan Lass, 22, and his brother, Kevin Matthew Lass, 20, each are charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

The Charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 50-70% of which must be served before parole or work release can be granted.

Each of the men also is charged with one count each of going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.

They also are charged with one count each of reckless use of a firearm and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carry a prison sentence of two years.

Both men were arrested Sunday and booked into the Clinton County Jail

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Kristopher Blount, at 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant, 729 N. 2nd St., to investigate a weapons violation.

Officers met the woman who had dialed 911 and told them that her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Lass, and his brother Sean Lass, had held a handgun to her head while in her vehicle. The woman was taken to the police department for an interview.

According to the affidavit, Kevin Lass and the woman had a five-year relationship that had ended in September.

The woman stated that she drove her vehicle to pick up the Lass brothers to go get something to eat at about 4:10 p.m. Dec. 3. The brothers got into her car and they both were threatening to shoot her.

The woman stated that Sean Lass had a black Taurus semi-automatic handgun while sitting in the rear passenger seat.

During the car ride, Sean Lass threatened multiple times to kill her, even going so far as to point the gun at her. On several occasions he placed the muzzle of the weapon to the back of her head.

The woman stated that the brothers demanded she pull over at McDonald’s so that Kevin Lass could get into the driver’s seat. The woman was able to exit the vehicle and go into the bathroom of the restaurant and call 911.

Video surveillance corroborated the woman’s statements.

The woman also told police that on Dec. 2 at about 11 p.m. she had gone over to Kevin Lass’s new apartment. The brothers demanded to see her cell phone because they thought she was talking to someone else.

The woman stated that Sean Lass was in possession of Kevin Lass’s AK-47 rifle.

The three left the apartment with Kevin Lass in the driver’s seat of the woman’s vehicle. Sean Lass was in the back seat with the AK-47. The woman was in the front passenger seat.

Kevin Lass drove the three to the Clinton National Bank ATM on 6th Avenue South. The woman stated that Sean Lass threatened to kill her multiple times and placed the muzzle of the weapon to the back of her head.

The woman stated that Sean Lass demanded she give Kevin Lass her ATM card. Kevin Lass made two transactions totaling $460. Kevin Lass placed the money in his wallet and returned to the vehicle.

On Dec. 4, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 6th Avenue South to investigate a shots fired incident.

Officers identified Kevin and Sean Lass as being part of the incident. Officers seized the AK-47 rifle and the Taurus handgun.

During a post-Miranda interview, Kevin Lass admitted that he and his brother were involved in the incident at McDonald’s and the incident at the Clinton National Bank ATM. Kevin Lass also admitted that during the car ride to McDonald’s and while at the ATM his brother had pointed a firearm at the woman.

During a first appearance on the charges Monday in Clinton County District Court, District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 13.

Each of the men were being held Tuesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.