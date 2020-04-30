Clinton cop cleared in fatal shooting

The video shows Livesay firing 17 rounds at the vehicle as it approached him and then went past him. The Accord then traveled through the west entrance of the Kwik Star convenience store and gasoline station at 2321 Lincoln Way and come to rest in a water-filled ditch just west of the Kwik Star semi-truck weigh scales.

Livesay said there was no way he could jump out of the way and run from the Accord given the speed and how Dau was driving.

Livesay’s body camera was on and functional and recorded all of what happened, Wolf said.

Dau was supposed to have been at a Salvation Army program in Davenport under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections at the time he was killed, Wolf said in his release. However, Dau left the program without permission.

According to Dau’s probation officer, Dau enrolled in a program through the Salvation Army to address specific issues, Wolf said in his release. Dau was court-ordered to be in the program for six months to a year and walked out of the program after only five days. Dau entered the program March 13 and left March 18.