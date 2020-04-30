Clinton cop cleared in fatal shooting

Clinton Police Officer Ryan Livesay has been found justified in his use of deadly force in the April 7 shooting death of Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Davenport.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said in a news release issued Thursday that Dau was attempting to use his vehicle to run over Livesay when Livesay drew his service weapon and fired at Dau.
Clinton officers were pursuing Dau, who was barred from driving, on the night of April 7. The pursuit began at 10:45 p.m.
Livesay had parked his vehicle by the entrance to Billion Auto, 2421 Lincoln Way, and was setting up stop sticks on U.S. 67 when he saw the 2010 gray Honda Accord that Dau was driving avoid the stop sticks and turn in his direction. Livesay then heard the vehicle accelerate.
Livesay was standing on the bike path and heard the Accord jump the curb and turn in his direction.
In his testimony, Wolf said that Livesay felt that Dau was going to try to hit and kill him or cause serious injury and then continue the pursuit. As Dau had five lanes of traffic from which to choose, there was no other reason why he would jump the curb and aim his car at Livesay.
At 10:57 p.m. Livesay fired his first shot at Dau. Video footage shows the Accord traveling on the eastern most side of the bike path. Livesay is on the bike path as well.
The video shows Livesay firing 17 rounds at the vehicle as it approached him and then went past him. The Accord then traveled through the west entrance of the Kwik Star convenience store and gasoline station at 2321 Lincoln Way and come to rest in a water-filled ditch just west of the Kwik Star semi-truck weigh scales.
Livesay said there was no way he could jump out of the way and run from the Accord given the speed and how Dau was driving.
Livesay’s body camera was on and functional and recorded all of what happened, Wolf said.
Dau was supposed to have been at a Salvation Army program in Davenport under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections at the time he was killed, Wolf said in his release. However, Dau left the program without permission.
According to Dau’s probation officer, Dau enrolled in a program through the Salvation Army to address specific issues, Wolf said in his release. Dau was court-ordered to be in the program for six months to a year and walked out of the program after only five days. Dau entered the program March 13 and left March 18.
Dau’s probation officer was not notified until March 23. Dau’s probation officer tried to get Dau revoked from the program but was not able to accomplish that through the courts given the issues with the coronavirus pandemic.
Before entering the program, Dau was told that if he left the program he likely would be incarcerated.
Wolf said investigators interviewed a close friend of Dau as part of the investigation. The man said that Dau did not want to go back to prison and that Dau indicated he was not happy in the weeks leading up to his death.
The man said that in the days leading up to his death, Dau discussed the possibility of purchasing a vehicle. The friend said the vehicle was cursed because of the previous owners had died in the vehicle.
The man remembered Dau saying, ‘Maybe that’s why I want it.’
Wolf said the circumstances under which Dau left the Salvation Army program would explain why Dau chose to elude officers. Also, Dau’s possible mindset would explain why he drove the Accord at an armed officers.
