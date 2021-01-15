Clinton County deputy wounded in shooting; parolee charged

A Clinton County deputy was shot Friday while responding to a 911 call at a home in Charlotte, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said Friday in a news release.
The name of the deputy was not released Friday night. However, Greenwalt said the deputy was taken to MercyOne Medical Center-Clinton where he is undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Clinton County District Court electronic records, Doran shot at deputies with a shotgun, striking one in the face and hand.
According to the news release, deputies were responding to a 911 call at 1066 308th Ave., Charlotte, at 10:51 a.m. As the deputies approached the house gunfire erupted from the home and one of the deputies was struck.
Officers from numerous agencies arrived to help, and a man, Jesse L. Doran, 29, was arrested and charged with violating a no-contact order and violation of parole.
Additional charges against Doran are pending.
A woman from the home also was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. The nature of her injuries were not disclosed.
According to Clinton County District Court online records, Doran is awaiting trial on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary in connection with that Charlotte address.
The home is owned by Doran’s grandmother, 72-year-old Beverly Holzrichter. According to arrest affidavits filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, on July 25 at 12:44 p.m. Doran had tried to break into the home. Holzrichter told deputies she did not want him there and deputies served a no-contact order on Doran.
Early on the morning of July 26, Doran allegedly broke into the garage on the property and stole several items.
Doran is on parole until Sept. 2, 2023, on a drug conviction in Scott County.
On April 21, 2017, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Doran on cocaine trafficking charges. Doran pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
During a sentencing hearing Dec. 28, 2018, Doran was sentenced to two years on supervised release. He violated his probation several times and was sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 23, 2020. He was paroled April 10, 2020.
On Friday, Doran’s parole officer filed a complaint in Clinton County District Court to have Doran’s parole revoked. In the complaint, it is explained that Doran was at his grandmother’s home in violation of the no-contact order.
As deputies approached the house, Doran allegedly shot at the deputies with a shotgun. One of the deputies suffered wounds to his face and a hand.
The investigation into Friday’s shooting has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Doran was being held without bond Friday night in the Clinton County Jail.