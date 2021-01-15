Clinton County deputy wounded in shooting; parolee charged

The home is owned by Doran’s grandmother, 72-year-old Beverly Holzrichter. According to arrest affidavits filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, on July 25 at 12:44 p.m. Doran had tried to break into the home. Holzrichter told deputies she did not want him there and deputies served a no-contact order on Doran.

Early on the morning of July 26, Doran allegedly broke into the garage on the property and stole several items.

Doran is on parole until Sept. 2, 2023, on a drug conviction in Scott County.

On April 21, 2017, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Doran on cocaine trafficking charges. Doran pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

During a sentencing hearing Dec. 28, 2018, Doran was sentenced to two years on supervised release. He violated his probation several times and was sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 23, 2020. He was paroled April 10, 2020.

On Friday, Doran’s parole officer filed a complaint in Clinton County District Court to have Doran’s parole revoked. In the complaint, it is explained that Doran was at his grandmother’s home in violation of the no-contact order.