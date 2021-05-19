Clinton County man faces multiple sex abuse charges

A Clinton County man is accused of sexually abusing two girls for at least seven years each.

John Bradley Barr, 41, who has homes in DeWitt and Delmar, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law and carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Barr also is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years; one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years; two counts of indecent contact with a child, each an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years; and one count of lascivious acts with a minor, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wainwright, one of the girl’s mothers learned of the sexual abuse and reported it to authorities.

One of the victims, who was 17 when she described to detectives the abuse done to her by Barr, said she was abused by the man from age 5 through age 12.