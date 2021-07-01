Clinton County man sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse conviction

A Clinton County man was sentenced Thursday to serve the rest of his natural life in prison for his role in sexually abusing four children over a three-year period.

During a sentencing hearing in Clinton County District Court, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Todd William Adams, 54, to a term of natural life for being convicted of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each a Class A felony under Iowa law. Each count carries a prison sentence of up to life.

In his sentencing order, McElyea noted that sentencing on the first two counts of second-degree sexual abuse — counts one and two in the court document — are to run consecutively, or back-to-back. McElyea also sentenced Adams to four years on two counts of indecent contact with a child, with one of those counts running consecutively, or back-to-back, with the first two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

On May 20, a Clinton County jury found Adams guilty on the five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and the two counts of indecent contact with a child after a trial that began May 17.

According to the affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Detective Marissa Mussmann, the case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report by the Iowa Department of Human Services.