Clinton County man sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse conviction

A Clinton County man was sentenced Thursday to serve the rest of his natural life in prison for his role in sexually abusing four children over a three-year period.
During a sentencing hearing in Clinton County District Court, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Todd William Adams, 54, to a term of natural life for being convicted of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each a Class A felony under Iowa law. Each count carries a prison sentence of up to life.
In his sentencing order, McElyea noted that sentencing on the first two counts of second-degree sexual abuse — counts one and two in the court document — are to run consecutively, or back-to-back. McElyea also sentenced Adams to four years on two counts of indecent contact with a child, with one of those counts running consecutively, or back-to-back, with the first two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
On May 20, a Clinton County jury found Adams guilty on the five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and the two counts of indecent contact with a child after a trial that began May 17.
According to the affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Detective Marissa Mussmann, the case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report by the Iowa Department of Human Services.
The allegations stated the four children were staying at Adams’ residence. Adams is on the sex-offender registry because of his guilty plea in 1995 to a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl. Adams must register four times a year.
All four children were interviewed at St. Luke’s Child Protection Center. Each stated they shared two bedrooms and each had their own bed.
The children provided graphic descriptions of numerous incidents of sexual abuse that one of the children said began in October 2016 and lasted until August 2019.
The mother of the children corroborated the time frame, stating the children began staying overnight with Adams and his wife, Carol Adams (Bower), in October 2016, after Adams and Bower were married. The last time the children stayed at the Adams’ residence was August 2019.
The children’s mother and Bower denied that Adams had any contact with the children before his marriage to Bower.
A search of Adams’ phone revealed numerous visits to pornography sites.
In February of 1995, Adams pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree sexual abuse for abusing a girl below the age of 14. That charge was a Class B felony that carried a prison sentence of 25 years. He was sentenced to a 25-year term in prison in March of 1995.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Adams’ prison term ended on Nov. 19, 2001, when he was placed on work release. He was placed on parole Feb. 13, 2002. He was released from parole Aug. 12, 2006.