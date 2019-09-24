The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed at gunpoint a Lost Nation convenience store Sunday.
Sheriff Rick Lincoln said at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, a white man wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and latex gloves walked into the Tri Stop convenience store, pointed a handgun and demanded the clerk empty the money from the cash register into a bag. The robber also told the clerk to include JUUL starter kits and pods.
The man then left the store on foot.
Anyone who recognizes the robber or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at 563-242-6595.