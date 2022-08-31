Clinton couple arrested in connection with Feb. 2021 homicide

Clinton police on Wednesday arrested a Clinton couple in connection with a homicide that occurred in February 2021, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a news release.

Lewis Vaughn, 44, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of life without parole upon conviction.

Lewis Vaughn Sr. was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10 million.

Lewis Vaughn currently is on probation in Clinton County until Aug. 18, 2024. He was sentenced Aug. 18 to serve two years on probation after pleading guilty in April to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jessica Elaine Vaughn, 35, is charged with abuse of a corpse-attempting to hide or bury to hide a crime. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Jessica Vaughn was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on cash-only bond of $5,000.

Each is expected to make a first appearance Thursday morning in Clinton County District Court where future court dates will be scheduled.

Clinton Police have not released the name of the murder victim, nor the manner in which the victim was killed.

The case began at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, when Clinton police were sent to 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12, to investigate a report of suspicious activity.

Officers discovered evidence that a violent crime may have been committed in the apartment, according to a news release issued at the time by the Clinton Police Department through the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were called in to assist with the investigation. A crime scene team from DCI helped to process the scene and collected numerous items of evidence, and conducted several interviews.

At the time, agents were looking for Khalil S. Pugh, 30, and Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore, 27.

It was in Pugh’s apartment, 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12, that Clinton Police Officer Joshua Winter located the firearm that led to Lewis Vaughn’s conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The gun, a tan FMK Recon 9mm was wrapped in a gray sweatshirt and stashed in a black safe in the apartment’s bedroom closet.

Winter found the weapon Feb. 26, 2021, two days after authorities were called to the apartment and found evidence of a violent crime, according to Clinton County District Court electronic documents.

Polidore also lived at the apartment. He has been in the Clinton County Jail since Aug. 13 awaiting trial on cocaine trafficking charges. His bonds total $50,500, cash only.

The cocaine allegedly belonging to Polidore was located in the apartment by Winter on Feb. 24, 2021, according to the arrest affidavit, the same day officers were called to the scene to investigate the report of suspicious activity.

An arrest warrant was issued March 8 for Polidore, but he was living in Louisiana at the time. Polidore was taken into custody by Clinton authorities on Aug. 13.

Authorities have not said if they have located Pugh.

Gyrion said the 18-month investigation spanned numerous agencies and states who assisted the Clinton Police Department. Those agencies are: Clinton County Communication, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Beaumont Texas Police Department, Orange Texas Police Department, Jefferson County Texas Sherriff’s Office, New Iberia Louisiana Police Department, Iberia Parish Louisiana Police Department, Clinton County Landfill, Rittmer Inc, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office