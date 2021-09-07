Clinton man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

Clinton police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March.
David Allen Dalton, 31, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, on March 14 officers were notified of a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl being treated at the emergency room of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
The mother of the child stated that her child was at Dalton’s residence and that she is a friend of Dalton’s daughter.
The child admitted that on March 13 she had brought and consumed alcoholic beverages while at Dalton’s home. The child told her mother that she reached a state of intoxication and woke up about 3:30 a.m. on March 14 with Dalton on top of her.
A buccal swab from Dalton matched DNA found on the child’s clothing.
Dalton was arrested Saturday. He was being held Tuesday in the Clinton County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.