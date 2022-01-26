Clinton man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl pleads not guilty

A Clinton man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Sunday.
Bradley Steven Moeller, 34, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the four charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of ten years.
Moeller is also charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.
Moeller allegedly abused the girl starting in July 2021 and continuing until November 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim reportedly told police about multiple instances of abuse, and said that Moeller would ask for explicit images of her. Search warrants for both the victim's and Moeller's phones revealed explicit message threads, including a video of Moeller and the victim engaged in a sex act.
A bond review hearing is scheduled for Moeller on Friday. He is currently being held in the Clinton County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.