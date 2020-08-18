Clinton man accused of sexually abusing children over nearly three-year span

A registered sex offender in Clinton County is facing life in prison after Clinton County authorities alleged he sexually abused four children — ages 4, 6, 7, and 9 — during a nearly three year period.

Todd William Adams, 53, of rural Clinton, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Adams also is charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years on each count.

He also is charged with two counts of lascivious contact with a minor, and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors. Each of those charges is a serious misdemeanor that carries a year in the county jail.

According to the affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Detective Marissa Mussmann, the case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The allegations stated the four children were staying over at Adams’ residence. Adams is on the sex offender registry due to his guilty plea in 1995 to a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl. Adams must register four times a year.