Clinton man accused of sexually abusing children over nearly three-year span

A registered sex offender in Clinton County is facing life in prison after Clinton County authorities alleged he sexually abused four children — ages 4, 6, 7, and 9 — during a nearly three year period.
Todd William Adams, 53, of rural Clinton, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Adams also is charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years on each count.
He also is charged with two counts of lascivious contact with a minor, and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors. Each of those charges is a serious misdemeanor that carries a year in the county jail.
According to the affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Detective Marissa Mussmann, the case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report by the Iowa Department of Human Services.
The allegations stated the four children were staying over at Adams’ residence. Adams is on the sex offender registry due to his guilty plea in 1995 to a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl. Adams must register four times a year.
All four children were interviewed at St. Luke’s Child Protection Center. Each stated they shared two bedrooms and each had their own beds.
The children provided graphic descriptions of numerous incidents of sexual abuse that one of the children said began October 2016 and lasted until August 2019.
The mother of the children corroborated the time frame, stating the children began staying overnight with Adams and his wife, Carol Adams (Bower), in October 2016, after Adams and Bower were married. The last time the children stayed at Adams’ residence was August 2019.
The children’s mother and Bower denied that Adams had any contact with the children prior to his marriage to Bower.
A search of Adams’ phone revealed numerous visits to pornography sites.
Adams was arrested Monday and is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Clinton County District Court.
