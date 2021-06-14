Clinton man arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom

A Clinton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hiding cameras in a bathroom to film two girls.

Stephen Patrick Watters, 45, was arrested by Clinton police after the mother of the two teenage girls called the police department to report she'd found videos of her daughters on a laptop used by Watters, according to court documents.

The videos were from an angle that indicated the camera was hidden, court documents state. The timestamp on the videos was from before the girls were teenagers.

Watters has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class D felony and two counts of invasion of privacy an aggravated misdemeanor. A class D felony in Iowa is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Watters is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

