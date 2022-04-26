Clinton man arrested for allegedly selling meth

An investigation by Clinton patrol officers into a suspicious person standing in an alley late Friday has led to the arrest of a Clinton man for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine.

Donald John Holm, 34, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 49 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Holm also is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance-third offense-heroin and two counts of failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp to the illicit drugs. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Roger Schumacher, at 10:29 p.m. Friday, Schumacher and Officer Ryan Livesay were sent to the 600 block alley between 4th and 5th Avenue South to investigate a call about a suspicious person.

Schumacher made contact with a man outside in the alley near 632 5th Ave. S.

While speaking with the man, Holm came out of the basement of the home and walked toward police.

Schumacher said he knew Holm had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a probation hearing on a serious misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction from October of 2020.

Holm fought with both Schumacher and Livesay and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

During a search of Holm before putting him in the squad car, Livesay found in Holm's left front pants pocket a capped syringe and a knotted plastic bag containing an off-white powdery substance consistent with heroin.

Holm was asked if he had any more illegal drugs or contraband and he was told that taking them into the jail would result in more charges. Holm then admitted he had more contraband in his pants.

Schumacher then located a black zippered pouch concealed in the front of his pants. Inside the pouch was three knotted plastic bags containing a clear crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. Officers also found a knotted plastic bag with an off-white powdery substance consistent with heroin.

Also found was a red digital scale with white powder residue, several capped syringes, a bent spoon with residue, and two small plastic bags containing residue.

All total, officers seized 49.47 grams of methamphetamine. Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose. That means Holm allegedly possessed 494.7 doses of methamphetamine.

The heroin found in his possession totaled 1.13 grams.

Holm was being held Tuesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000.

During a first appearance hearing Monday in Clinton County District Court, District Judge Michael Judge scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 3.

According to the arrest affidavit, Holm has drug convictions in 2007, 2011, 2017, and 2019 in both Clinton and Scott counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.