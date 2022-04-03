Clinton man arrested for peddling meth 23 days after being placed on probation for gun crime

A Clinton man sentenced less than a month ago to probation for a gun crime has been arrested by Clinton police for peddling methamphetamine.

Darryl Calvin Holmes Jr., 34, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Holmes also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Brett Johnson, at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Johnson and Clinton Police Sgt. Brett Schwandt saw Holmes in the parking lot of the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way.

Holmes had an active warrant for his arrest for assault and was stopped by Johnson and Schwandt.

While searching Holmes, Johnson located a plastic bag that contained a crystal-like substance. The methamphetamine totaled 14.4 grams.

Police have said the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Holmes had in his possession enough meth for 144 doses. Holmes also had $542 in cash.

Holmes was being held Sunday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Holmes was sentenced March 10 — 23 days before he was arrested on the meth-related charges — to a term of three years on probation by District Judge Patrick McElyea.

Holmes had been arrested Oct. 24, 2021, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 3 during a hearing in Clinton County District Court.

According to Clinton County District Court electronic records, as part of his probation Holmes was required to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not use illicit drugs; submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance; and obtain and maintain employment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.