Clinton man arrested for peddling meth

A Clinton man has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Tyler Sebastian Lampe, 30, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver 8.8 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Sean Patterson, the common dose of meth is about one-tenth of a gram. The 8.8 grams that Lampe possessed is equal to 88 doses. Since most users consume one-tenth gram to 1 gram daily, Lampe possessed enough meth for between nine and 88 days.

Lampe also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third offense as he also was in possession of alprazolam — a prescription drug to relieve symptoms of anxiety, according to the Mayo Clinic — and felony eluding, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with possession of marijuana-third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.