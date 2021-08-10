Clinton man arrested for trying to sell methamphetamine

A Clinton man has been accused of intending to deliver methamphetamine.

Matthew Alvin Wright, 41, Clinton, has been charged with possession of more than five grams of meth with intent to deliver and with failing to affix a drug tax stamp, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.

His arrest occurred Aug. 5 after he allegedly attempted to sell the methamphetamine to a confidential police source for $550, according to Clinton County court records.

Authorities contend Wright had about 29 grams of meth and that he is on parole for methamphetamine manufacture and has other pending drug charges.

Wright was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 cash-only bond in the Clinton County Jail, according to the jail website.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Blackhawk Area Task Force participated in the investigation.

