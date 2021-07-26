Clinton man awaiting trial on meth charges is arrested on new meth trafficking charges

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal amount for one hit of methamphetamine and that such a hit is usually sold on the street for $20 to $25. The backpack contained 995 hits of meth.

Also seized from the backpack were empty sandwich baggies, a digital scale and a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics.

Champion is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.

Champion already is awaiting trial on a Class B felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Brett Johnson, on June 9, Champion was seen driving a black Dodge Charger. Officers knew Champion’s license to be suspended.

An air sniff of the vehicle by the Clinton K-9, Roman, was performed, and the dog alerted to the scent of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a small black zip bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat. In the bag were 69.5 grams of methamphetamine and 3.7 grams of marijuana.