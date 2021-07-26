Clinton man awaiting trial on meth charges is arrested on new meth trafficking charges

A Clinton man, who was out on bond and awaiting trial after he was arrested June 9 for peddling methamphetamine, was arrested Thursday by Clinton police again for allegedly trafficking in meth.
Chester Alvin Champion, 52, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine in connection with his arrest Thursday. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Champion also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and with possession of marijuana-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Fabian Harper, Champion had an arrest warrant out of Clinton County. When arrested, Champion had a black backpack that had some of the zippers locked.
The backpack was taken to the Clinton Police Department where the Clinton Police Department’s K-9, Griz, performed an air sniff. The dog alerted on the backpack. A search warrant was issued by Magistrate Sarah Oldsen and the backpack was searched.
Officers seized from the backpack two baggies, one of which contained 80.8 grams of meth, while the other contained 18.7 grams of meth, for a total of 99.5 grams. Also seized was a baggie with 2.4 grams of marijuana inside.
Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal amount for one hit of methamphetamine and that such a hit is usually sold on the street for $20 to $25. The backpack contained 995 hits of meth.
Also seized from the backpack were empty sandwich baggies, a digital scale and a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics.
Champion is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.
A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.
Champion already is awaiting trial on a Class B felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Brett Johnson, on June 9, Champion was seen driving a black Dodge Charger. Officers knew Champion’s license to be suspended.
An air sniff of the vehicle by the Clinton K-9, Roman, was performed, and the dog alerted to the scent of narcotics.
During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a small black zip bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat. In the bag were 69.5 grams of methamphetamine and 3.7 grams of marijuana.
Champion was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail. His bond was set in that case at $25,000, cash or surety. He was able to post 10% of that bond through a bonding company on June 17 and he was released from jail.