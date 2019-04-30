A Clinton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a man injured.
Markus W. Wailand, 21, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a Class D felony, and violation of a no contact/protective order, a serious misdemeanor.
At 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, Clinton police responded to the 600 block of 4th Avenue South for a report of a shooting, police said in the release.
The investigation revealed that a 22-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released.