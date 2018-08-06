A Clinton man faces multiple charges in Clinton County District Court after police say he possessed images of children engaged in sex acts.
Clarence Victor Hansen, 74, made an initial appearance Friday on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and 33 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Court records show that he was released from the Clinton County Jail on his own recognizance and will remain under the supervision of the Seventh Judicial Department of Correctional Services while his case is pending.
He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 21, according to court records.
On June 8, a Clinton Police officer responded to Walgreens for a report of a man who ordered photographs at the kiosk that contained several nude minors, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Store employees said Hansen used his cellphone to upload the images, according to the affidavit.
Police searched his home the next day and found additional images of nude children, according to the affidavit. A digital camera was located in his home that contained an SD memory card that contained multiple pictures of children engaged in sex acts, according to the affidavit.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police discovered in Hansen's possession 33 images of different children engaged in sex acts, according to the affidavit.
Three additional images were located that he later admitted to photographing himself, according to the affidavit.
On June 25, Hansen was interviewed at the police department. He admitted to possessing the pictures and that he was printing them to be able to look at them later, according to the affidavit.
Hansen also admitted that he has been interested in viewing nude minors over the last four or five years and that he viewed images on the Internet, according to the affidavit.
He admitted he went to a local library to look up nude children on the Internet and would use a digital camera to take a photo of the computer screen so he could view it later, according to the affidavit.
He also said he was in the presence of a young, nude toddler in a bathtub in Clinton and took several photographs of the child, according to the affidavit. The photos were on the same SD card along with images of other nude children and were in the same date proximity of other date stamped photographs of nude children engaged in sex acts, according to the affidavit.
The photos were date stamped Jan. 15, 2017, according to the affidavit.
On a recorded call with Hansen on July 18, he admitted to disposing of an SD card with more photographs on it when he “found out he could be in trouble,” according to the affidavit.