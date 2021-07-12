Clinton man charged with reckless use of a firearm in Bettendorf had valid carry permit

A Clinton man who was involved in a shots fired incident in Bettendorf on May 7 had been pulled over earlier that day by Clinton County Deputies. The deputies found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his car, but let him go after he produced a valid carry permit.

Eugene Daniel Baily III, 29, was arrested Monday in Bettendorf and charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The charge is connected to the May 7 shooting, which landed Baily and another man in the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, court documents state.

According to search warrant applications that were filed July 1, Baily called 911 a little after 11 p.m. on May 7 and told dispatchers that he had been shot. Others had also called 911 to report shots fired, on the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.

Surveillance video from a nearby house and traffic cameras shows Baily firing several rounds towards a residence before falling down between two cars, the warrants state. The video also shows the cars around Baily being struck by bullets. Muzzle flashes can be seen coming from the doorway of the residence. The arrest affidavit states Baily was carrying a pistol in his right hand and a bottle of alcohol in his left hand.