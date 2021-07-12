Clinton man charged with reckless use of a firearm in Bettendorf had valid carry permit

A Clinton man who was involved in a shots fired incident in Bettendorf on May 7 had been pulled over earlier that day by Clinton County Deputies. The deputies found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his car, but let him go after he produced a valid carry permit.
Eugene Daniel Baily III, 29, was arrested Monday in Bettendorf and charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charge is connected to the May 7 shooting, which landed Baily and another man in the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, court documents state.
According to search warrant applications that were filed July 1, Baily called 911 a little after 11 p.m. on May 7 and told dispatchers that he had been shot. Others had also called 911 to report shots fired, on the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
Surveillance video from a nearby house and traffic cameras shows Baily firing several rounds towards a residence before falling down between two cars, the warrants state. The video also shows the cars around Baily being struck by bullets. Muzzle flashes can be seen coming from the doorway of the residence. The arrest affidavit states Baily was carrying a pistol in his right hand and a bottle of alcohol in his left hand.
One man can be seen in the video pointing a handgun toward Baily's location while dragging another man, who was identified as the other person who was injured and transported to the Genesis East, according to the warrants.
The residence Baily was shooting towards is part of a townhouse complex occupied by multiple families and residents, the affidavit states. There were several people standing by vehicles parked in front of the town house complex.
Officers located a Glock handgun at the scene, which was registered stolen out of Tennessee, but it did not appear to have been fired. A search warrant on the residence revealed marijuana, live ammunition, and a Ruger gun box. The ammunition matched the spent shell casings found at the scene, but didn't match the stolen handgun.
Baily's ex-wife reportedly told police that Baily regularly carries one or two guns on his person or accessible in his vehicle. She contacted police on June 9 to tell them that Baily had originally hid the handgun used in the shooting but that he had possession of it again. She said she had seen him with the gun on his lap when they met to exchange custody of their children.
A search warrant was executed on Baily's apartment in Clinton County and officers found multiple pistols and extended magazines.