Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old pleads not guilty

A Clinton man arrested in September for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday.
David Allen Dalton, 31, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Along with pleading not guilty, Dalton waived his right to a speedy trial in the arraignment. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 7.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, on March 14 officers were notified of a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl being treated at the emergency room of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
The mother of the child stated that her child was at Dalton’s residence and that she is a friend of Dalton’s daughter.
The child admitted that on March 13 she had brought and consumed alcoholic beverages while at Dalton’s home. The child told her mother that she reached a state of intoxication and woke up about 3:30 a.m. on March 14 with Dalton on top of her.
A buccal swab from Dalton matched DNA found on the child’s clothing.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
