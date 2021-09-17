 Skip to main content
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old pleads not guilty
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old pleads not guilty

A Clinton man arrested in September for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday.

David Allen Dalton, 31, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Along with pleading not guilty, Dalton waived his right to a speedy trial in the arraignment. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 7. 

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, on March 14 officers were notified of a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl being treated at the emergency room of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.

The mother of the child stated that her child was at Dalton’s residence and that she is a friend of Dalton’s daughter.

The child admitted that on March 13 she had brought and consumed alcoholic beverages while at Dalton’s home. The child told her mother that she reached a state of intoxication and woke up about 3:30 a.m. on March 14 with Dalton on top of her.

A buccal swab from Dalton matched DNA found on the child’s clothing.

David Allen Dalton

